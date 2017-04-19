Sweet Revenge to EVM Allegations? Cabinet approves proposal for Rs 3000 Crore voting machines with receipts

New Delhi, April 19: Union Cabinet clears Election Commission’s proposal of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. The government has agreed to release Rs 3,000 crore to buy new electronic voting machines that print a paper receipt for each vote cast. The decision comes as opposition parties have attacked the machines currently in use as being vulnerable to rigging and

The central government has agreed to release Rs 3,000 crore to buy new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that print a paper receipt for each vote cast named VVPAT. The decision comes as opposition parties have attacked the matter of Electronic Voting Machines currently in use as being vulnerable to rigging and is expected to be announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later today.

Since June 2014, the Election Commission (EC) has given at least 11 reminders to the Central government seeking funds for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

Last year, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention to the funds needed for the new electronic voting machines.

The apex court of India has asked the Election Commission to give a tentative timeframe by which it can use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in all polling stations.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress had attacked the Election Commission for allegedly using ‘tampered’ Electronic Voting Machines.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home.

The voters see voter-verifiable paper audit trail slip for seven seconds, which would be an acknowledgment receipt for the party they voted for in the election.