Swine flu cases in the Vadodara region rises to 114

VADODARA,August3: Swine flu cases in the Vadodara region are steadily on the rise with 10 more persons testing positive for H1N1 virus on Wednesday. The number of people infected with the swine flu virus has now reached 114.

As results of the 14 samples which were tested at SSG hospital arrived, ten patients including six from within the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, one each belonging to Bharuch and Chhota Udepur districts and two from Vadodara rural tested positive.

The ten patients that tested positive on Wednesday include six males and four females. The six patients from within the VMC limits that tested positive belong to Vasna-Bhayli Road, Gujarat Refinery township, Sayajigunj, Subhanpura, Gotri Road and Old Padra Road areas of the city.

With this the total number of swine flu patients within VMC limits has reached 73 of which 32 have been cured while three have died.

While condition of 37 patients is said to be stable, one patient is presently on ventilator.

Of the total 114 swine flu positive patients in the region, 43 have been cured while the death toll has touched nine. Condition of 57 patients is said to be stable while five patients have been presently kept on ventilator. This include patients from VMC limits, Vadodara rural, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Panchmahal, Anand, Dahod, Mahisagar, Kheda and Mumbai.

Apart from swine flu, the city is also witnessing a rise in number of dengue cases. Of the 17 samples from within VMC limits, four have tested positive of dengue.

The dengue positive cases have been registered from Sama, Chhani, Pratapgunj and Tandalja areas of the city.

All the patients whose samples have tested positive of dengue are males including an eight year old boy.

While three patients are undergoing treatment at SSG hospital, one patient is undergoing treatment at GMERS, Gotri, said health officials.