Swine flu claim 12 lives, 300% more deaths than Delhi government claims, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi, October 14: Swine flu has caused the death of 12, including eight Delhites, in the national capital this year, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

The Health department data provided by the minister Satyendar Jain disclaims the number of deaths recorded from different health care centres in the city. “A total of 2,818 cases of swine flu have been reported here till October 12, out of which 620 were traced to residents of other states. Out of 12 deaths recorded in the city, eight were residents of Delhi and rest belonged to other states,” he told reporters.

According to a recently submitted data, the H1N1 virus caused 47 lives, including 22 from Delhi this year until August.

A minimum of 680 new instances of dengue has been recorded in the city in the first week of October. This is on the basis of taking the number of people affected by the vector-borne infection this season according to the latest report by authorities.

Among the total 4,545 dengue cases, 2,152 were residents of Delhi, while the remaining were from other parts of the country. Among the 2,152 cases from Delhi, 345 occurred in this month, as the report says.

Till October 7, as many as 638 chikungunya infections have been reported. This is on the basis of the report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which indexes information of the entire city.

“From Delhi, 368 cases of chikungunya have been reported while 270 of them have been traced to residents of other states who had come to Delhi,” Jain said.

All the municipal corporations in the city have organised awareness drives, by distributing pamphlets and plying vehicles with amplifiers advertising the dos and don’ts on prevention.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has banned the over-the-counter sale of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like Aspirin and Brufen, as they may turn a threat to the dengue and chikungunya patients.