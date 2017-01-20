Swine flu claims four lives in Telangana

January 20, 2017 | By :
Swine flu claims four lives in Telangana

Telangana, Jan 20:Swine flu has claimed four lives in the State this year. The State government on Thursday advised people not to panic and said that the situation was under its control.

The death toll is mainly from the State’s public healthcare hospitals. On Tuesday, a 58-year-old woman succumbed to the virus after a few hours of hospitalisation at Gandhi Hospital. Doctors say though most patients recover from the illness, its symptoms which are similar to a common cold but more intense, should not be ignored. Those most vulnerable are the elderly, immune-compromised and children under five years of age. However, two of the deaths at Gandhi Hospital were those of women aged below 40 years. Doctors attributed their deaths to delay in availing treatment.

Treatment for the virus H1N1 is through antiviral medication that is usually started immediately once the illness is suspected . A confirmation of the virus is made through examination of samples collected through a throat swab.

On Thursday, Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy held a stock-taking meeting with his officials. It was learnt that Mr. Reddy advised the health department to ensure prompt treatment for suspected cases. In a media statement, he advised against panic and said the State is adequately equipped to handle the virus this winter season.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘Power’ Politics? Pawan Kalyan launches ‘praja yatra’ in Telangana
In Sankranti season, You must pay an increased Platform ticket rate in Andhra and Telangana
Spot a beggar in Hyderabad and get reward of Rs 500
Swine flu claim 12 lives, 300% more deaths than Delhi government claims, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s free saree drive turns battlefield, women ask to give Rs. 50 saree to CM’s daughter
Telangana doctor Achutha Reddy stabbed to death near clinic in US, patient arrested
Top