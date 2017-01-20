Swine flu claims four lives in Telangana

Telangana, Jan 20:Swine flu has claimed four lives in the State this year. The State government on Thursday advised people not to panic and said that the situation was under its control.

The death toll is mainly from the State’s public healthcare hospitals. On Tuesday, a 58-year-old woman succumbed to the virus after a few hours of hospitalisation at Gandhi Hospital. Doctors say though most patients recover from the illness, its symptoms which are similar to a common cold but more intense, should not be ignored. Those most vulnerable are the elderly, immune-compromised and children under five years of age. However, two of the deaths at Gandhi Hospital were those of women aged below 40 years. Doctors attributed their deaths to delay in availing treatment.

Treatment for the virus H1N1 is through antiviral medication that is usually started immediately once the illness is suspected . A confirmation of the virus is made through examination of samples collected through a throat swab.