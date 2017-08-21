Swine flu in Odisha: One more dies, death toll rises to 17

Bhubhaneshwar/Odisha, August 21: The harmful swine flue continusly claiming lives in Odisha as a woman surrendered to H1N1 virus at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Manoranjan Patnaik, the nodal officer of swine flu ward said that the SCB Medical College and Hospital recorded 4 swine flu deaths.

While the swine flu virus H1N1 affected the persons which had succumbed 1 on 20 August, 2017 in Cuttack and another at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar. PK Jena, the Health and Family Welfare Minister PK Jena said that around 227 people have been tested positive for the disease in the state till yesterday.

Around 30 samples were examined yesterday, out of which 11 were tested positive. He added that 5 of the 11 positive cases were from SCB medical College and Hospital, 2 in Appollo Hospital, 1 each in Sum Hospital, Kar clinic and Vivekananda Hospital. PK Jena requested people not to panic over swine flu. The minister said that the state government launched an awareness drive in order to create awareness among the people about the disease. He suggested everyone to consult doctors if they have a suspicion about having infected with the swine flu H1N1 virus.