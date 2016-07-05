Swiss air force jets accompany El Al plane amid bomb threat

Jerusalem, July 5 : An anonymous bomb threat prompted Swiss authorities to send the Swiss Air Force F-18 fighter jets to accompany the El Al flight on Tuesday.

According to reports, an anonymous bomb threat was received for an El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv.

The flight was over the Swiss-French border when the jets were scrambled, reports the Jerusalem Post.

Once the El Al plane passed out of Swiss territory, the jets returned to their bases and the plane continued on its way to Tel Aviv. The flight was scheduled to land at Ben Gurion Airport at 12:37 p.m. local time.

The bomb threat was deemed a false alarm as the plane has landed safely.

Last month, security personnel from El Al acted against a person they viewed as suspicious at the Athens International Airport in Greece while he had been walking in the area with a large backpack that aroused the suspicion. (ANI)