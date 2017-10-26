Swiss couple brutally attacked by 4 men near Agra, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asks for report

New Delhi, October 26: Brutally attacked a Swiss couple on the road by a group of 4 men with a huge rod and stones near Fatehpur Sikri near Agra on Sunday.

According to reports,the Swiss couple named Mr Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droxz visited favourite Fatehpur Sikri near Agra while a day after they visited the Taj Mahal. a group of 4 men chased and attacked brutally with a rod.

Quentin Jeremy Clerc,the tourist was brutally suffered a skull fracture and a blood clot in the brain also a nerve in his ear was also affected. and his girlfriend Marie Droxz, He and his girlfriend Marie Droxz, both 24, had come from Lausanne in Switzerland on September 30 for a tour of Agra.

The group of 4 men followed the tourist and tried to strike up a conversation with them. Eventually they become anger and blocked their way and forcibly took selfies. he also alleges that some of the attacker had hit repeatedly until he fell to the ground.

The men ran away when some people rushed to help the couple lying injured on the road.

The police officials stated that the couple did not want to file a complaint, but still the case has been taken up and a man has been arrested. Two more suspects have been identified.

Sushma Swaraj,Foreign Minister has asked for a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the brutal incident which has left the man with head injuries and partial hearing loss.

