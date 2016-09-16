Sydney,Sept16:Sydney named best cruise destination by Cruise Critic ,NSW Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events Stuart Ayres welcomed the accolade, which was bestowed on the Harbour City by Cruise Critic, the world’s leading cruise review website.

“This award is based on the reviews and opinions of passengers to Sydney over the past year and is a fantastic achievement.

“It goes to show our tourism industry is truly putting on a first-class show, delivering unforgettable experiences and shore excursions to guests,” Mr Ayres said.

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer Sandra Chipchase said Sydney is an essential stop for cruiseliners.

“As one of the world’s most dynamic and beautiful cities, Sydney continues to be a ‘marquee’ port and gateway to Australia, offering travellers an abundance of pre- and post-cruise ship options.“From the best in art, culture, food, shopping and vibrant events, our city also provides for countless shore excursions to suit all tastes and budgets.

“With beautiful beaches so close to the city and national parks to explore, Sydney has something for everyone,” Ms Chipchase said.

The inaugural Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards name the best destinations of the year, across 15 regions around the world, based entirely on reviews posted to the Cruise Critic website.The Awards highlight and celebrate cruise destinations that have been highly rated by travellers, offering inspiration and guidance to cruise planners around the world.