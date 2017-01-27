Symbols like ladies finger and capsicum of some independent parties become matter of sarcasm in UP elections

Lucknow, Jan. 27: The symbols of political parties are considered to be representations of what the parties stand for. While some symbols like the hand of Congress and lotus of BJP have become iconic, some symbols appear to be simply lame.

Since the election fever is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh, the contesting parties are busy campaigning for the polls, flaunting their party symbols, but there are some party symbols which are leaving everyone flabbergasted in the poll-bound state.

The party symbols of some independent parties have become a matter of slight humour in the state, as one particular party has been allotted with- the lady finger! While another is contesting with a capsicum.

The Election Commission has released the list of symbols for the assembly election, which includes an ensemble of bizarre symbols that has left everyone perplexed.

The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 empowers the poll body to recognise political parties and allot symbols to them.

The symbols includes ladyfingers, capsicum, noodles, grapes, balloons, necklace and sundry which makes it seem like a grocery list.

The independent parties, however, are pretty much excited about the symbol and are giving priority to the ones which would help them in wooing the voters.

The list of the party symbols is hogging the limelight days after the Uttar Pradesh ruling party witnessed a rift over its party symbol ‘cycle’ which was entitled to the state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases with first phase to be held on February 11. The polling dates for others phases are: Phase 2- February 15, Phase 3- February 19, Phase 4- February 23, Phase 5- February 27, Phase 6- March 4, Phase 7- March 8, 2017. (ANI)