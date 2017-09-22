Synonymous with terror, Pakistan is now terroristan: India tells in United Nations

New York,U.S.A.,September 22 : Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror,Hitting back at Pakistan at United Nation General Assembly(UNGA), India’s first secterary to UN,Eenam Gambhir on Friday.

In a statement addressed to the united nation general assembly president.”India stated that Pakistan is now Terroristan.

According to reports,In his first remarks to the U.N. general assembly, Abbasi had attacked India, accusing New Delhi of carrying out war crimes in Kashmir.

“Pakistan had demands an international investigation into India’s crimes in Kashmir,” he said and demanded an inquiry Commission be sent to Kashmir “to verify the nature and extent of India’s human rights violations, secure the punishment of those responsible and provide justice and relief to the victims.”

Referring to 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who is roaming freely in the neighbouring, New Delhi asserted that terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity.

“Pakistan is a country whose counter terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military town or protecting them with political careers. The world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose own situation is charitably described as a failed state,” India’s First Secterary to the United Nations hit back sharply.

“Pakistan must understand that the State of J&K is and will always remain an integral part of India. However much it scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India’s territorial integrity,” Eenam Gambhir said.

India’s statement came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raked up Kashmir issue and accused India of ‘terrorism against Pakistan’ at the world body.