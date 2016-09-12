Syrian army announces week-long cease-fire

September 12, 2016 | By :
Damascus, Sep 12: Syria’s army says it has begun implementing a U.S.-Russian cease-fire, but the country’s most powerful insurgent groups have not yet said whether they will abide by it.
The Syrian government and its main allies, Russia and Iran, say they will abide by the weeklong truce, which was set to begin at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday.
Half an hour before the truce went into effect, violence was reported in several areas throughout Syria.
The deal, announced last week by Washington and Moscow, calls for a halt to fighting between the U.S.-backed opposition and the Russian-allied Syrian government.
If the truce holds for a week, the U.S. and Russia would begin intelligence sharing and target coordination against the Islamic State group and al-Qaida-linked militants.

Tags: ,
Related News
Over 10,000 killed in last 40 months in Syria
IS Kerala recruit killed in Syria
Ceasefire violations: Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh
5 from Kannur killed in IS war after fleeing to Syria with families: Police release photographs
Pakistan Ceasefire violation in Rajouri and Poonch; Indian Army retaliating
Kerala High Court
Hadiya had narrow escape from ISIS, Kerala police blamed for overturning anti-terror investigation
Top