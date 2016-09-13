Syrian Army claims it shot down Israeli warplane & drone in own airspace after attack

TelAviv,Sept13:An Israeli warplane and a drone have been shot down by Syrian forces in the southern Quneitra countryside, Golan Heights, the Syrian Army said in a statement. It comes after the Israeli military targeted Syrian positions in the Golan Heights.

The Israeli military denied that any of its military planes were shot down by Syria. According to the IDF, two Syrian missiles targeted their aircraft, but both missed.

“Two surface -to-air missiles were launched from Syria after the mission overnight to target Syrian artillery positions. At no point was the safety of IDF aircraft compromised,” the Israeli military said.

The IDF confirms that no Israeli warplanes were shot down over Syria. — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) September 13, 2016

Several hours ago, the Israeli Army claimed that a “projectile” was fired from the Syrian side. According to a military spokeswoman, the projectile was most likely not intentional, rather spillover from “internal fighting in Syria,” AFP reported.

However, the Israeli Army struck Syrian Army positions in response. The Israeli Army said that its military targeted “artillery positions of [the] Syrian Regime in the central Syrian Golan Heights” in response to the “projectile.”

Early this morning, 2 missiles were launched from Syria after the IAF targeted Syrian artillery positions. IDF aircrafts were not harmed — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) September 13, 2016

The incident comes hours after a Russia/US-brokered nationwide ceasefire in Syria came into effect 7pm Damascus time (16:00 GMT) on Monday.

Tuesday night’s exchange of fire between Israel and Syria in the Golan is the fourth incident of the kind there since September 4, according to the IDF spokeswoman.

While the majority of the Golan Heights have been in Israeli possession since it won the Six-Day War in 1967, the Syrian side of the border has been a focal point for fighting between the Syrian government and the militant Islamist organization Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front).