Syrian army saying Israel fired 2 missiles near Damascus

Damascus, Nov 30: The Syrian army said Israel fired two missiles at an area near the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes fired the rockets from Lebanese airspace, targeting Sabura suburb in the western countryside of Damascus, only causing property damage, Xinhua news agency cited a military statement as saying.

The army said the Israeli shelling aims to divert attention away from the successes of the Syrian army on the ground as well as to raise the low morale of terrorist groups.

The army did not disclose the precise target of the Israeli rocket fire, however the same area was previously hit by Israel.

Israel often justifies its strikes as either a response for stray shelling targeting areas under its control in the Golan Heights or strikes targeting posts of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in Syria.

–IANS