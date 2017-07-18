Mosul,July18:The Syrian army seized new oil fields in the desert in the southwest of Raqqa province on Monday in push against retreating IS militants, the army source said on Monday.

The Syrian army said that they had taken al Daylaa oil field alongside the Zamla gas field in large stretches of territory, Xinhua reported.

The army added they taken control of Wahab, al Fahd, Dbaysan, al-Qseer, Abu al Qatat and Abu Qatash oil fields and several other villages in the desert area that lies in the southwest of Raqqa province.

Most of Syriaâs oil fields are mainly located in the northeastern province of Hasaka which is the hands of Kurdish YPG militia and also in Raqqa province where the militants have been losing large swathes of territory.

The armyâs capture last week of the major Hail gas field northeast of the ancient city brought them 18 km to the south of Sukhna.