I-T department raid at Jaya TV office and AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s house, crack down on Sasikala’s family

Chennai, November 9: The Income Tax Department has raided the office of the Jaya TV and Dr Namadhu MGR newspaper on Thursday. They were among a number of locations connected to the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK.

The Income Tax Department stated that the raids were in connection with allegations on tax evasion.

According to reports, the raids were targeted on concrete information of tax evasion and that they had been observing the situation for a long time.

The I-T officials began the raid around 6 am which is still continuing in more than 180 different locations.

The I-T Department has listed the locations in Chennai, that were raided like a family directory of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, including her nephew and AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran and Vivek Jayaraman, Jaya TV MD.

In Mannargudi and Thanjavur, raids focused on the residences of Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan, Divaharan and Sundaravadanam, apart from a number of their associates.

Meanwhile, Channel and Newspaper was controlled by TTV Dinakaran. And the movie theatre business Jazz Cinemas are all controlled by the Sasikala clan. The AIADMK rank and file, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, has since split with the Sasikala family and joined hands with the former rebels, led by O Panneerselvam.

Reports says that after the death of J Jayalalithaa both Jaya TV and Dr Namadhu have only functioned as the mouthpiece for the AIADMK. Also they have been used as a tool in the factional war for the control of the AIADMK.

Now, the EPS-OPS factions and the TTV Dinakaran faction are all locked in a battle to claim the iconic ‘two-leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK. The matter is pending before the Election Commission.