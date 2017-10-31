T for Transgender option will come soon on reservation Form of Railways

New Delhi, October 31: Now there will be a third option for the transgenders in the Railway Board modifying reservation forms as ‘T’, besides M’ (Male) and ‘F’ (Female).

The Railway Board wrote a letter to all zonal railways and said that the ticket booking and cancellation forms will be modified from the current option of ‘Transgender (Male/Female) to just T’. The social justice and the empowerment ministry are presently dealing with various issues of transgenders.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, is now being inspected by a parliamentary standing committee. Many other government documents like passport, ration card, bank forms and voter identity cards started providing TG (third gender), Other or T (transgender) as options.

The Railway Board took directions of the Kolkata High Court that asked the State Bank of India to allow the choice of the third gender in application forms for recruiting new employees.

The first transgender from West Bengal, Atri Kar filed to the case so as to appear for the civil services exam and wanted the court’s intervention to enforce her to participate in the selection process of SBI.

The Railway Board also said that the Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) will make necessary changes in the software for giving the option of transgender (T) alongside the option of M/F in the passenger railway system.

