T M Unnikrishnan Namboodiri selected as head priest at Sabarimala

Pampa,Oct17:T.M Unnikrishnan Namboodiri was on Monday selected as the new Melsanthi (head priest) of the famed Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The new priest, hailing from Cheruplassery in Palakkad district, was selected through draw of lots at the temple.

In another draw of lots, M.A Manukumar from Changanacherry was selected as the next melsanthi at the Malikappuram Devi temple.

Both the priests will assume charge at the respective temples for the next one year beginning on Malayalam month Vrichikom (November 16) when the temples re-open for the annual pilgrimage season.

