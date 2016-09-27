Tabletwise.com launches consumer medicine website for Indian public featuring info about more than 1.25 lakh medicines

New Delhi, September 27: TabletWise.com, a leading health information website, announced the launch of India’s largest consumer medicine website.

TabletWise.com’s provides trustworthy information on uses, composition and side-effects for over 1.25 lakh commonly used medicines. Now consumers can access critical, easy to read and up to date information on medicine uses, side effects, dosage and more, along with sharing their own experiences.

Dr. Jagpreet Chhatwal, a public health expert at the world-renowned Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital USA says, “Public health infrastructure and medicine knowledge is extremely poor in India. TabletWise fulfills an important need in the Indian healthcare system by making medicine information more accessible. The website developed by TabletWise helps consumers discover uses and side-effects of medicines using their smartphone or PC from anywhere, anytime. TabletWise technology helps understand right and wrong medicine consumption behaviors. Such information is extremely important for pharmaceutical companies, doctors, patients and government health policy makers in India.”

“We saw a growing need for consumers to find credible information on medicines and share their own experiences. This inspired us to create a unique website powered by data analytics and designed for comprehensive consumer usage reporting,” said Vivek Puri, the co-founder of the company.

Vivek Puri, further explains, “India faces a huge problem related to lack of important information on medicines. There is some information made available on medicine packages, however, it is very difficult to read by common public and important details are not always available. We have collected all important information and developed technology on top of it. Using our system, patients can share information such as what they use the medicine for, what side-effects they observe, how often do they eat this medicine and how long they have been eating this medicine. This helps users to compare their medicine usage and experiences with that of other patients.”

The website is comprised of medicine information pages and an online survey that asks patients a series of questions related to patient experiences with the medicine. Patients can share their findings and also read about how other patients consume the same medication. Patients can also post questions or join discussions related to the medication they use.