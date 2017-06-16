TADA court acquitts Abdul Quayyam in the 1993 Mumbai blast case

Mumbai,June16:The TADA court has found Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Shaikh guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.

However, it has acquitted Abdul Quayyam.

All accused acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation. The court believed prosecution failed to prove charges against Riaz Siddiqui for conspiracy.

Mustafa Dossa allegedly masterminded the landing of explosives including RDX in India and sent some youth to Pakistan to acquire arms training.

Rashid Khan  was accused of supervising the whole procedure when arms and ammunitions were transported to Mumbai.

Karimullah Khan had  landed deadly arms and ammunition at the costal area of Raigad district in Maharashtra prior to the serial blasts.

The trial of the seven accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum — were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

The dastardly attacks had left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore.

