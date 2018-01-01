1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Second judge of Delhi HC recuses from hearing Sajjan Kumar’s plea
New Delhi, July 13: A second judge of the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to hear senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case of the killing of three
New Delhi, July 13: A second judge of the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to hear senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case of the killing of three
New Delhi, June 16 : With Congress leader Kamal Nath resigning as the party in charge of Punjab affairs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said the move simply