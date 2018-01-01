New Delhi, Jan 19: Flyers in India would soon be able to access mobile and internet services onboard aircraft as telecom regulator on Friday recommended allowing these services as part
Bengaluru, Jan 19: The long-felt yearning to have a flag of its own to accentuate the Kannadiga identity and pride could soon be a reality as the nine-member committee constituted
Centurion [South Africa], Jan. 17: With South African bowlers again dismantling the Indian batting order to hand the visitors a 135-run defeat in the second Test, India skipper Virat Kohli
New Delhi/Agartala: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Monday, pointing out the media reports, said it was “shocking” that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval attended a meeting at
Tamil Nadu, Jan15: Tamil Nadu’s traditional Jallikattu or bull taming sport got off to a great start on Sunday as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai district. After mass protests
New Delhi, Jan 12: The Congress Party on Friday said concerns raised by the four Supreme Court judges should be looked into carefully. “It was unprecedented. Points raised by the
New Delhi, Jan 12: The Congress today said democracy was in “danger”, while the CPI(M) called for a thorough probe after four top Supreme Court judges came out in the
Bengaluru, Jan 12: IT major Infosys’s President Rajesh Murthy, one of the company’s most highly paid executives resigned from his post. Murthy, who was President of the company since October
New Delhi: NASA Scientists have unearthed thick and massive deposits of ice in some regions on Mars. The images taken by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard NASA’s
Mumbai, Jan 10: The four government mints in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida and Hyderabad have stopped production of coins owing to a glut in the market and lack of storage space, says
New Delhi, Dec 28: Soon the small railway station near you would be sporting a digital chart display and instead of tiring foot over bridge climb, you could easily opt
Ahmedabad, December 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said the poll trends in its favour indicates that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity was intact in his home state
New Delhi, August 17: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the status of the investigation of the
New Delhi, July 20: “Might as well Jump….Go ahead and Jump !” Though Van Halen sang it metaphorically, today, on the World Jump Day, one can take the liberty to
Bengaluru, July 13: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Chief V K Sasikala has again managed to grab the spotlight from jail for the special treatment that has provided
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12: Former Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA Yaqub Qureshi’s daughter allegedly thrashed four girls of Class-VIII in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Wednesday. Describing the incident,
Washington DC, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was grateful to United States President Donald Trump as he, along with the First Lady, Melania, rendered a warm and grand welcome
New Delhi,May23: The existence of Homo sapiens and their consequent evolution is an intriguing subject and has long since been a point of interest for scientists, who have delved deeper
New Delhi, May 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Nilesh Janardan Thakur, brother of former Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) deputy collector Nitish Thakur, and produced him before
New Delhi, April 25: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), that leads anti-Maoist operations across the country, has not had a full-time Director General for the last two months, even