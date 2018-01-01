Nintendo to launch Switch video game console for $300 on March 3
Kyoto,Jan 13:The Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3, the same date as its global rollout in the U.S. and
Kyoto,Jan 13:The Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3, the same date as its global rollout in the U.S. and
California,Oct25:Twitter Inc may cut 8 per cent of its workforce or about 300 people, Bloombergreported on Monday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter. The job cuts could