Massachusetts, Jan 7:Material scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a lightweight, three dimensional and porous material by fusing graphene flakes. The 3D graphene based material features an
New Delhi, Oct 25: Researchers have made the first entirely 3D-printed organ-on-a-chip with integrated sensing. Built by a fully automated, digital manufacturingprocedure, the 3D-printed heart-on-a-chip can be quickly fabricated in customised
Illinois,Sept29:The material, called hyperelastic bone or HB, stimulates new bone growth when grafted to a bone injury site, and its developers say it is perfect for use in developing countries
New Delhi, August 24: Domestic smartphone maker Karbonn Mobiles on Wednesday launched K9 Viraat smartphone at Rs 4,799 that comes with an in-built 3D feature to give users enhanced video experience.
New Delhi, August 11: Online real estate advisor PropTiger has announced the acquisition of Gurgaon-based startup 3DPhy, a pioneer in the field of Virtual and Augmented Reality and 3D visualizations. With this
New Delhi July 15 : In a first, a 3D optical illusion has made is way onto the streets of Delhi.At Rajaji Road, the painting gives the impression of the