Reserve Bank of India spends Rs 3.09 for each Rs 500 note
Mumbai, Jan 20: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spends Rs 3.09 for each Rs 500 note as cost towards paper, printing and other charges, an RTI query has revealed.
