Washington DC: The US government is in talks with private telecom players to build a secure 5G network. The government is considering such a plan to take over nation’s mobile
New Delhi, Feb 16: Swedish communication technology firm Ericsson on Thursday introduced “5G platform” to accelerate the path to next generation wireless services. Ericsson’s new 5G platform comprises the 5G core,
SanDiego,Oct18:Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, on Tuesday announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, making Qualcomm the first company to announce a commercial 5G modem chipset solution.
Kolkata, June 29: Researchers from New Zealand and India will jointly investigate the possibilities of adverse effects of electromagnetic radiation on human health caused by the next generation of telecommunication networks
SUWON, SOUTH KOREA, JUNE 21: Trailing its rivals after misplaced bets on wireless technology standards, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd aims to become a global top-three player in 5G mobile networks