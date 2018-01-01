SpaceX launches first rocket in 5 months
Hawthrone,Jan 16:SpaceX successfully launched its first rocket in almost five months on Saturday, deploying 10 satellites into space and landing the reusable part of the rocket perfectly on a drone
Hawthrone,Jan 16:SpaceX successfully launched its first rocket in almost five months on Saturday, deploying 10 satellites into space and landing the reusable part of the rocket perfectly on a drone
SHIMLA,Oct27: Five months after they were born and mixed up in a hospital in Shimla, two babies have finally been handed over to their biological parents. The couples whose children