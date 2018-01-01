NewDelhi,June29:Fast food major McDonald’s is shutting nearly 80 per cent of its stores across Delhi-NCR starting today. Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), which runs the McDonald’s franchise for North and East
McDonald’s shuts 80percent of its outlets in Delhi as hygiene conditions and politics take toll
Paytm is running a pre-GST clearance sale on its e-commerce platform Paytm Mall offering up to 80 per cent off
New Delhi, June15:Paytm is running a pre-GST clearance sale on its e-commerce platform Paytm Mall. The three-day sale — June 13 to June 15 – offers discounts, cashbacks and a
India aims to increase LPG usage to cover 80 percent of its households by March 2019
New Delhi, April24:India toppled Japan as the world’s second-largest importer of liquefied petroleum gas as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to provide cooking gas cylinders to the poor and wean
80 per cent of Chennaiites suffer from Vitamin D deficiency
Chennai, April11: Despite Chennai being bathed in sunlight for most part of the day, all year through, 80 per cent of Chennaiites suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. With this form
80 per cent of the world’s wastewater is discharged without being treated , UN report
NewYork, March22:About 80 per cent of the world’s wastewater is discharged into the environment without any treatment, said a UN report released on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa, on the