Aadhaarcase

Supreme Court allows petitioners to mention Aadhaar case before CJI
New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the petitioners challenging the making of Aadhaar as mandatory, to mention it before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for
New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the petitioners challenging the making of Aadhaar as mandatory, to mention it before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for
New Delhi, June 27: The Central Government has today informed the Supreme Court that the dates for those without Aadhaar cards for availing various Government schemes have been extended till September
New Delhi, May 12: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the government’s notification to make Aadhaar mandatory in order to avail