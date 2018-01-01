AADHARCard

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday told that sharing Aadhaar data may cause the death of the civil rights of citizens. The observation of the
New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court on Friday is likely to pass an order whether or not Aadhaar Card is mandatory for availing government social benefit schemes. On June
Hyderabad,July5;To promote an academic study of the Aadhaar card and its implications, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched the digital identity research initiative (DIRI) on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by ISB, the
New Delhi, June 29: Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar is made mandatory from July 1st. The time given to link Aadhar with Pan card would end tomorrow. What’s more, in
New Delhi, May 29: Taking a jibe at the Opposition on the implementation and implication of Aadhaars, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday asserted that Aadhaar is completely safe,
New Delhi, March 27: Expressing displeasure over making Aadhar Card mandatory for filing tax returns and linking it to the Permanent Account Number, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, speaking in
New Delhi, Mar 02: The Indian Railways will soon move towards Aadhaar-based online ticketing system to prevent illegal booking from blocking a bulk of tickets, end illicit bookings and to
NEW DELHI: Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has announced that College and University students must have an Aadhar card or should have undergone Aadhar authentication in order to avail Central
New Delhi,Dec13: Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, could become the base for all key examinations in a move to check fraud, including impersonation. The Union government is planning to
New Delhi,Sep 12: Soon, Aadhaar cards will be mandatory to book rail tickets, according to a new IRCTC directive. The move, which is probably one of the biggest of its