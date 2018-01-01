AamAdmiParty

New Delhi, November 4: As a controversy raged over the suicide of an ex-serviceman, Union Minister V K Singh today attacked Congress and AAP, alleging that they were “doing politics
Congress, Aam Admi Party doing politics over dead bodies, says Union Minister V K Singh
Delhi HC rules out ‘Double Jeopardy’ claim by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders
New Delhi, Oct 20: The politicians are the most popular ones to file defamation cases to settle scores and position themselves as pro-active among their subjects. However, the efforts of
Threatening and obscene phone calls: Aam Admi Party MLA Sarita Singh files complaint
New Delhi, October 1: Aam Admi Party MLA Sarita Singh has lodged a complaint to the Delhi police. The complaint alleged that she is getting calls from unknown origin which are obscene
Aam Admi Party announces its first list of 19 candidates for Punjab’s upcoming assembly elections
New Delhi, August 4: The AAP on Thursday announced its first list of 19 candidates for Punjab’s upcoming assembly elections, the most prominent figure being noted Supreme Court lawyer H.S. Phoolka.
BJP and Congress join hands to dishonour Aam Admi Party, by raising several recent issues
New Delhi, July 21: BJP and Congress on Thursday joined hands to demand derecognition of Aam Aadmi Party by the Election Commission over using the image of the Golden Temple on