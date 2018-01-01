#AamirKhan
Bollywood takes up ‘Padman Challenge’

Mumbai, February 03: After the Ice Bucket, Mannequin Challenge and India’s own ‘Beet pe Booti’ challenge, here comes another video sharing challenge from the B-town. The #PadMan Challenge is trending on

Salman Khan says he hates Aamir Khan; Why?

New Delhi, Dec. 23 : Superstar Salman Khan is all praises for Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and even said he hates the actor professionally. A day before its release, Salman watched

‘Dangal’ Review: Aamir Khan expectedly shine

Film: “Dangal”; Director: Nitesh Tiwari; Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sana Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurrana, Girish Kulkarni; Rating: ***1/2 A fictionalised tale, based on

Wish I were born in 1960s: Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Oct 29: Superstar Aamir Khan calls 1960s the golden period of Indian cinema and says he wishes he was born during that period, which had greats like K Asif,

Page 1 of 21 2