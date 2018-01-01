AAPgovernment

New Delhi, November 17: The National Green Tribunal passed an order that the Delhi government must submit an action plan on pollution control within two weeks otherwise court will impose a
Delhi pollution: NGT slams AAP govt, submit action plan within two weeks or court will impose fine of 5 lakh
Hike in Delhi metro fares is a conspiracy to benefit Ola, Uber: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi, October 10: The hike in Delhi Metro fares that came into effect from today, provoked a war between the Centre and the Delhi government alleging that it is a
Delhi government decides to extend free water scheme to NDMC areas
New Delhi, October 22: In a major move, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to extend the scheme of giving free water of 20,000 litres per month to the residents
Delhi: AAP Government to extend free water scheme to NDMC areas
New Delhi, Oct 22: In a major move, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to extend the scheme of giving free water of 20,000 litres per month to the residents of
Lt Governor Najeeb Jung sets aside AAP government’s appointment of Krishna Saini as DERC chief
New Delhi, September 21: Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Wednesday scrapped the appointment of Krishna Saini as chairperson of Delhi’s power regulator DERC by AAP government on grounds of legal