New Delhi, Feb27 : Aam Aadmi Party legislator Rajeev Rishi’s brother was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman over a parking dispute, a senior Delhi Police official said.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan went to the Police station to get himself arrested but police refused
New Delhi, Sep 19: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is facing allegation of sexual harassment, on Monday went to the Jamia Nagar Police station to get himself arrested but police
Congress demands disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar
New Delhi, September 8: The Congress on Thursday said that the Delhi High Court order quashing the appointment of 21 parliamentary secretaries by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a vindication
Aamanatullah Khan,AAP MLA from Okhla arrested by Delhi Police
New Delhi, July 24: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Okhla, Aamanatullah Khan, officials said. “We have arrested the legislator today (Sunday) morning as the complainant