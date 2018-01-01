New Delhi , Feb 22: Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam, an Indian doctor who was kidnapped in Libya 18 months ago, has been rescued announced External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Tuesday
Indian doctor from Andhra abducted in Libya 18 months ago ,rescued,to come back to India
Five Odisha poll officials abducted by Maoists in Malkangiri
Bhubaneswar, Jan 13: Suspected Maoists on Friday were believed to have abducted five government officials engaged in the ensuing panchayat election process in Odisha, but the reports are unconfirmed, the
Five Pakistani nationals abducted in Turkey for ransom
Islamabad, Jan. 03 : Around five Pakistani nationals have been reportedly kidnapped for ransom by suspected Kurd miscreants near Turkey border. The victims, hailing from Gujranwala and Wazirabad, were travelling
Assam BJP MLA Moran abducted nephew released by ULFA-I in Arunachal
Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP MLA Bolin Chetias abducted nephew Kuldeep Moran was released today by his abductors, the ULFA-Independent led by Paresh Barua, in a remote area of Arunachal