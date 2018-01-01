AbdulKalam

Chennai, Jan 18: Veteran star Kamal Haasan today said he intended to launch his political tour of Tamil Nadu on February 21 from the residence of late President APJ Abdul
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam
Kalam remembered in Rameswaram, but Amma shares the limelight
Rameswaram, July 27: A statue of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was unveiled today at Rameswaram on his first death anniversary. Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Manohar Parrikar were
Life-size statue of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam unveiled at Rameswaram
Rameswaram, July 27: Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Manohar Parrikar unveiled a life-size statue of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Peikarumbu, his burial site in Rameswaram Island on Wednesday. Today
Invoking Abdul Kalam in Balasore, Modi says BJP means ‘vikas’
Balasore, June 2 : Invoking former president Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government aims at welfare of poor across the nation without any discrimination.