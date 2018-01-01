Mumbai,August25:A baby boy, who was born with a severe neurological disorder at KEM Hospital on July 4, passed away 15 days ago, according to a doctor, who had evaluated his
Hyderabad,August8: A 19-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted at a private hospital here for an abortion, died, allegedly after a surgery, Vanasthalipuram police said here on Monday. Police have booked a
New Delhi, August 1: The Prime Minister’s Office(PMO) has revised the rule on the age limit of a foetus to be aborted, from 20 to 24 weeks. The current changes are made
New Delhi, May 16: Thirteen per cent of 1 point 5-crore women, who go for abortion to get rid of unwanted pregnancy, die every year, according to a recent survey.
New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Mumbai-based woman with 24-week pregnancy to undergo medical termination as its continuation could have endangered her life. Justice S.A.
WARSAW, Poland,Oct6: Polish lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to reject a proposal by an anti-abortion group that would have imposed a total ban on abortion, caving in to massive outrage by
Bangkok,Oct6:Predominantly Buddhist Thailand will relax its strict rules against abortion to cover fetuses with proven birth defects linked to the Zika virus, health officials said on Thursday, doubling to 24
Warsaw,Oct3:Polish women are waging a nationwide strike to protest a legislative proposal for a total ban on abortion, with workers and students boycotting their jobs and classes and housewives refusing
Kanpur, August 30: Expressing concern over the recent incident in Bulandshahr where a teen was forced to undergo abortion by the culprit’s family after being allegedly raped, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Ravidas
Bulandshahr, August 30: Just a month after the brutal gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr District, a similar incident has come to the fore here wherein a teen was forced to
Dublin August 20An Irish woman who is live-tweeting her trip to Great Britain to obtain an abortion has thanked prime minister Enda Kenny for forcing her to “hit the road”.
New Delhi, August 17: The posh south Delhi has a dark secret, as an AIIMS study on medico-legal autopsy findings of 238 foetuses and newborns abandoned in the area between
New Delhi, July 25: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court grants liberty to alleged rape survivor to terminate her 24-week-old abnormal foetus. The court says disallowing the victim
New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea of a woman who is in her 24th week of pregnancy, seeking permission for an abortion, after
USA, June 2: Abortion numbers have dropped in eight of the last nine years in Minnesota to their lowest level since 1974, confirming the success of life-affirming laws that provide
Texas, June 28: Climbing the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building Monday morning on the day the court rules to strike down Texas’ abortion restrictions and reassert the constitutional right
Washington, June 28The US Supreme Court has struck down a 2013 Texas abortion law that imposed restrictive regulations on the procedure. The law requires doctors who perform abortions to have
London, May 12: One in four pregnancies ends in an abortion each year, global estimates from the World Health Organization and Guttmacher Institute suggest. The report in the Lancet said