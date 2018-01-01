Abu Dhabi/ UAE, September 12: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is a perfect destination for some action, luxury and pleasure. With its unique combination of high-octane activities and leisure, world class
Feel your adrenaline: Pack your bags for a trip to Yas Island and rave up to get thrilled, wet and wild
Wikileaks leaks cable release to US, from crown prince of Abu Dhabi, to bomb the offices of Al Jazeera prior to the invasion of Afghanistan
Abu Dhabi,June30:The crown prince of Abu Dhabi allegedly asked the US to bomb the offices of Al Jazeera prior to the invasion of Afghanistan, according to a diplomatic cable released
Eman Ahmed ,worlds ‘heaviest’ woman ,expected to reach Burjeel hospital in Abu Dhabi
Abh Dhabi,May3:Eman Ahmed, 36, is expected to reach Burjeel hospital in Abu Dhabi on Thursday confirmed the spokesperson for Burjeel hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) sources
American family account living in small hotel room for 18 weeks in Doha
Doha,Sept8:My wife and I have three daughters, all of whom were born overseas. The first on a U.S. naval base in Okinawa, the second in a private American clinic in
Abu Dhabi hotel guests to pay new fee on bills
Abu Dhabi, May 30 : Hotel guests in Abu Dhabi will start paying a municipal fee of four percent of their hotel bill and an additional charge per night starting