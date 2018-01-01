Aurangabad arms haul case: Abu Jundal gets life term
New Delhi, Aug 02: Aurangabad arms haul case: Seven out of 12 convicts including Abu Jundal sentenced to life imprisonment. Two convicts sentenced to 14 years of jail, rest 3 sentenced
Mumbai, July 28: A Special MCOCA Court on Thursday found 12 accused guilty, including Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and 26/11 plotter Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal in the sensational 2006 Aurangabad arms
New Delhi, July 28: Lashkar-e-Tayiba man Abu Jundal, who’s also an accused in the 26/11 case, pronounced guilty by the MCOCA court in Mumbai in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. On