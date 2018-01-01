Manila, Feb 27: The Abu Sayyaf terrorist group beheaded German hostage Jurgen Kantner after a deadline to negotiate his release expired, Philippine police said on Monday. Philippines National Police chief
German hostage Jurgen Kantner beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in Philippines
Philippines president lashes out at ISIS group, ‘I will eat you alive’
Manila ,Sept7:Days after his “Putang ina” comment on Obama, the firebrand Filipino leader has hit out at Abu Sayyaf, an ISIS affiliate Islamic terror group operating in parts of Philippines.
After beheading 2 Canadians , Abu Sayyaf frees woman
Manila June 25:Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf released a Filipina hostage after nine months in captivity in the Philippines. The terror group woke up Marites Flor at dawn Friday and
Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines unite against Abu Sayyaf
Jakarta, May 5 : The foreign ministers and military leaders of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines met on Thursday to agree on actions against the Abu Sayyaf extremist group. The summit