London,Nov8:Prince instructed Kensington Palace to issue a statement which described the 35-year-old star of US legal drama Suits as his girlfriend. The astonishing move came after a week of intense
New Delhi, September 27:The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre over a public interest plea seeking direction to establish guidelines to prevent torture, cruelty, inhuman or
Sydney,Sept26:A South Australian man has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing two children under 14 and broadcasting it on the internet. The 32-year-old man from the state’s far north was
NewDelhi,Sept26:In an attempt to protect children from sexual abuse online, the government will soon issue an advisory to Internet Service Providers, asking them to filter and block related objectionable images,
LA,Sept22:Brad Pitt is under investigation for child abuse after after he got “verbally abusive” and “physical” in a fight with involving one of his children with Angelina Jolie, while their
London, August 11: One in every 14 adults in England and Wales was sexually abused as a child, according to the first research of its kind. According to a report in the
Jaipur, June 28: A woman in Rajasthan has filed a police complaint, saying her husband tattooed “my father is a thief” on her forehead when her family failed to provide