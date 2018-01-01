New Delhi, Feb 8: A 21-year-old youth died after his neck was slit when he was riding his motorcycle, through a thick wire between two police barricades on the road,
Murshidabad (West Bengal), Jan. 29: At least 24 people were killed on Monday after a bus drowned in a canal in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. The bus with 50 passengers on
A man nearly died while taking a selfie video with a speeding train in the background in Hyderabad. The man, who police identified as Shiva from Warangal, is seen standing
Uttar Pradesh, Jan 20: In a shocking incident that exposed lack of humanity among few police officers, three police personnel have been suspended who allegedly refused to carry two youth
Hyderabad, Jan 9: In a very tragic incident, a 16-year-old attending a marriage function was accidentally slashed to death with a sword by a friend at Hyderabad on Friday night.
NEW DELHI,August1: A driver and a helper were injured on Sunday when their truck overturned at the DND flyover near the Yamuna bridge, with the accident leading to huge traffic snarls
Hyderabad,July29: Senior TRS leader from Nalgonda district Dubbaka Satish Reddy was killed in an accident on the Vijayawada Hyderabad highway early on Friday. Police said the mishap occurred when Satish’s car
Accra,July14:One person was killed and several others were injured when the official bus of the Ghana Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident, it announced. The accident took place after the
Bijnor/Uttar Pradesh, July 6: As many as nine people died and two got critically injured after a Roadways bus rammed into a car on National Highway 74 in Uttar Pradesh’s
Jaipur/Rajasthan, June 5: The people witnessed a rare accident on Sunday here. The accident didn’t involve two vehicles, but a horse and a car. The horse rammed into the car
LONDON,May30: A female zookeeper died Monday after a tiger entered the enclosure where she was working in southeast England, with the zoo calling it a “freak accident”. A statement from
Hyderabad/Telangana, May 10: In a tragic development, Andhra Pradesh Minister Dr P Narayana’s son Nishith and his friend were killed in an accident in Jubilee hills here in the wee
Bhubaneswar,April29: In an incident pointing at flourishing illegal ganja trade in the State, the banned substance worth more than Rs 1 crore was recovered from a truck which met an
Shimla, April 19: In a major accident in Himachal Pradesh many as 44 people were feared killed after the private bus they were traveling in fell into the Tons river
New Delhi, Jan 24 : At least 19 persons were injured in an accident after a speeding truck hit a private volvo bus here, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The
HOUSTON, TEXAS,Jan3: An American couple is suing Apple, claiming that the tech giant’s FaceTime video chat app distracted a driver who rammed his vehicle into their car, killing their 5-year-old daughter.
KANPUR , Dec28 : More than 40 people have been injured after 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh this morning. Eight of the passengers brought
Delhi,Dec27:An accident was averted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning as an IndiGo and a SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway, reported ANI. The IndiGo flight had reportedly
NewYork,Dec24:Whiplash star Miles Teller was involved in a serious car accident after his four-wheeler hit a cab, here and flipped over. The 29-year-old actor’s car flipped after colliding with a
Lima, Dec 21: At least 12 police officers were killed and 13 others injured in Peru after their bus plunged into a ravine, officials said. Five of the injured officers