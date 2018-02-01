accountholders

Account holders thrash bank employee for note shortage in Allahabad
Lucknow,Dec20:With the queues in front of banks and ATMs showing no signs of shortening and desperate people looking for cash running out of patience as the note ban affects their
Lucknow,Dec20:With the queues in front of banks and ATMs showing no signs of shortening and desperate people looking for cash running out of patience as the note ban affects their
Ahmedabad, Dec 20: Angered by the refusal of officials to dispense more than Rs 2000 to each account holder seeking withdrawal, anxious people forced closure of operations at two banks