California,August17:Twitter Inc on Wednesday suspended accounts linked to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, keeping up pressure from Silicon Valley on white supremacists after weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Twitter said
New Delhi, April12:Bank accounts opened between July 1, 2014 and August 31, 2015 need to submit self-certification by April 30 to comply with FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) provisions,
London, Feb 22 : Facebook has deleted two accounts following a complaint from a mother of a three-year-old, whose stolen photos were being falsely used to claim he had cancer.
New Delhi, Feb3:A fire broke out on Friday morning in the accounts branch of Rashtrapati Bhavan but it was doused within minutes. No one was hurt in the blaze though
NewDelhi,Nov21:Hobbling with a paucity of staff, the income tax (I-T) department might find it difficult to assess more than 600,000-700,000 cases a year, though the government has suggested that people
California,Nov18:Several people who recently bought Google’s new Pixel phone on behalf of a New Hampshire dealer are now suffering that punishment after the company detected their online purchases and judged
NewDelhi,Nov17:In a big relief for nearly 10 crore employees, the money remaining idle in provident fund deposits for 36 months or more will now earn interest. The inoperative or idle
NewYork,Nov15:NEARLY 400 million accounts on sex and swinger site Adult Friend Finder have allegedly been exposed in what is believed to be the biggest security breach of its kind. Friend
Jerusalem,Sept26: Facebook has apologised for disabling accounts of several Palestinian journalists and activists, saying “the pages were removed in error and restored as soon as we were able to investigate”.
NewDelhi,Sept13:In August 2014, a few weeks after the launch of Jan Dhan, the government’s flagship scheme under which the unbanked get bank accounts, Kamlesh, a housewife at Purnapur village in
New Delhi August 19: Twitter Inc has shut down 360,000 accounts for threatening or promoting terrorist acts since mid-2015, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.Earlier this year, Twitter