BEIJING,June27: The People’s Liberation Army on Monday accused the Indian military of stopping the construction of a road in what it claims to be China’s “sovereign territory” in the Sikkim section
MUMBAI,June26: Indrani Mukerjea, jailed on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, is among 200 women accused by jail officials of instigating a riot after a woman prisoner died on
California,June23:Amazon has accused its rival of attempting to “bully” the IT companies into picking a rival platform. The row follows a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said other
Pune, May27:Pune police on Friday arrested an IT engineer accused of sexually abusing his niece. The incident came to light after the eight-year-old girl told her mother that her uncle
ISTANBUL, May 16: Turkey ordered the arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff in an investigation targeting the network of a US-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last
BEIJING,May6: North Korea accused the United States and South Korean intelligence agencies Friday of plotting to kill the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, using “biochemical substances.” The accusation came amid sharply
Detroit , April24:The attorney for a Detroit-area doctor accused of mutilating the genitals of young girls acknowledges that her client performed the procedure, but she says it was part of
DUBBAKA, TELANGANA, April07: An elderly couple in Telangana was tied to a pole outside their home and burnt alive, allegedly by relatives who accused them of practising black magic and
SHILLONG: , Jan 27:Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan has resigned, days after a controversy was triggered by reports in local media, which accused him of sexual misconduct. The reports had quoted
Paris , Jan 10:Two brothers accused of ‘disposing’ of Kim Kardashian’s $5m engagement ring following a Paris heist could help get it back, it emerged today. They are among 17
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Jan3: J Mercykutty, a woman minister in the Kerala government, will be investigated for corruption, the state vigilance department has decided. Mercykutty Amma, as she is known, has been accused
Bengaluru,Dec15:20 Congress MLA’s complain to the centre against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accusing him of corruption in the state.MLA’s write to high command against the CM.CM Siddaramaiah is the 22nd CM of
Bengaluru,Dec13:A senior minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in Karnataka has been accused of seeking sex in return for favours in the first such scandal to hit the three-and-a-half year old
Mumbai,Nov411 people have been arrested from the Buldhana area of Maharashtra for allegedly raping 12 minor tribal students of Ninadhi Ashram school late Thursday night. Seven out of those arrested
Mangalore,Oct21:The IInd Judicial Magistrate First Class Court has abated cases against two persons, Ashwin and Praveen, who were among the 31 persons against whom a chargesheet had been filed by
NEW DELHI,Oct20: Rocky Yadav, arrested in May for shooting a college student in Bihar in a case of road rage, has been released from prison after getting bail from the Patna
LONDON,Oct18: A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an alleged incident inside Britain’s Houses of Parliament, London police said on Tuesday. The attack reportedly took place
New Delhi, September 27: The Delhi Police on Tuesday assured that the strictest action possible would be taken against both the class 12 students involved into the brutal murder of a government school teacher
Goa,Sept23:Both accused in British teenager Scarlet Keeling rape and murder case acquited by Goa court. Scarlet’s mother,Fiona MacKeown, said she was devastated by the verdict. AFP/Getty Images Fiona MacKeown, mother Scarlett,
Ahmedabad,Sept20: Abdul Sattar Batliwala, who supplied RDX for the deadly Mumbai blasts and managed to evade arrests for over two decades, is finally in the police dragnet, according to a media