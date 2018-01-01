#Achuthanandan
Achuthanandan salutes the new LDF ministry of Vijayan ??

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (PTI) CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan today felicitated Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues and hoped they can build a prosperous Kerala with people’s support.

Achuthanandan is our Fidel Castro: Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20:The CPI-M said on Friday that it did not pick V.S. Achuthanandan as Kerala’s chief minister in view of his age and compared him with the legendary Fidel