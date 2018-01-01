Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, April, 5: The police force has arrested the parents and some other relatives of the deceased Nehru engineering College student Jishnu Pranoy. They were arrested while staging a protest
Jishnu’s mother Mahija dragged, arrested while protesting in front of DGP Office, VS Achuthanandan conveys objection
See what is behind the latest controversy in Kerala politics
Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: It’s been a week since Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appointed Harvard economist Gita Gopinath as his financial advisor, but the controversy over her post refuses to
Achuthanandan salutes the new LDF ministry of Vijayan ??
Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (PTI) CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan today felicitated Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues and hoped they can build a prosperous Kerala with people’s support.
Achuthanandan is our Fidel Castro: Yechury
Thiruvananthapuram, May 20:The CPI-M said on Friday that it did not pick V.S. Achuthanandan as Kerala’s chief minister in view of his age and compared him with the legendary Fidel