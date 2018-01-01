Acidattack

Pilibhit, April 17: After having refused to accept triple talaq over phone, a woman in her 40s was attacked with acid allegedly by her in-laws in Neuria area of Pilibhit.
Kolkata, Feb 13: A woman was allegedly attacked with acid while travelling in a nearly-empty local train in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district, a Railway Police Force (RPF) officer said.
NEW DELHI,Dec2: Persons afflicted with Parkinson’s disease and acid attack survivors will soon be considered disabled under law. The Persons with Disabilities Bill (PWD), which is set to be tabled
Lucknow, Sep 27: A 30-year-old gangrape victim in UPs Bulandshahr is undergoing treatment at the district hospital for burn injuries on her face and neck after acid was thrown on her
Mumbai, September 6: The Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted Ankur Panwar, the accused in the Preeti Rathi acid attack case, under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 326 B (Punishment for