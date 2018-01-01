Meerut,June10:: A local Australian lad recently spotted a massive endangered python slithering across a road and then he did what most of us won’t do – planked next to the
New Delhi, Jun2 : After feeding millions of children, Akshaya Patra Foundation is now coming up with a new initiative ‘Feed The Future Now’, which aims to serve five billion
Guwahati ,Jan 14:In Assam, Magh Bihu is being celebrated across the state with traditional fervor and gaiety. People from all sections of life have participated in the joyous celebration of
NewYork,Nov18:McDonald, aiming to become more modern and nimble, is updating U.S. restaurants with self-service kiosk ordering, mobile payments, “smart” menu boards, custom sandwiches and table service, executives said on Thursday.