Ahmedabad,Sept20:The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has suggested action against 79 teachers, mostly from government schools, for allegedly tutoring students and helping them cheat during the Class
Gujarat teachers face action for ‘tutoring’ students during Class X Board exam
All-party delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir discuss future course of action in Kashmir
New Delhi, September 7: An all-party delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir met here on Wednesday to decide the future course of action to restore peace in the troubled Valley. Union
Stern action would be taken against TMC workers who are involved in ‘syndicate’ business, says Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata, August 8: Sending out a strong message to a section of TMC workers who are allegedly involved in ‘syndicate’ business, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said
”I told them that strongest action must be taken not just against the terrorists but also those who support terrorism,” says Rajnath Singh
New Delhi, August 5: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he told Pakistan not to glorify terrorism and urged all Saarc nations to respect United Nations ban on terror outfits. “I