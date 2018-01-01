Beijing, April26:Two Hong Kong independence activists who were barred from taking up their seats as lawmakers last year were arrested on Wednesday and charged over chaos at the city’s parliament,
Chhattisgarh , Jan 30:The alleged sexual assault by Maharashtra’s anti-Maoist unit C-60 commandos on two Chhattisgarh tribal girls in Gadchiroli district has resulted in a spat between the district police
Baripada (Odisha),Oct28: Activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were arrested for allegedly hurling an egg at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Mayurbhanj district,
Kannur,Oct14Two RSS workers were on Friday taken into custody in connection with the murder of a CPI-M local committee member in Kannur district on 10 October. Toddy shop worker Mohanan,
Mumbai,Oct12:Five Shiv Sena activists were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the assault on BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and other BJP workers at suburban Mulund here, police said. The assault
Lucknow,Oct11:Two Bajrang Dal activists were on Tuesday arrested for carrying out celebratory firing during ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad city. #WATCH Celebratory firing during
Ankara,Oct6:Syrian opposition activists say an explosion in a village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey has killed at least 16 people. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Kottayam/Kerala, September 27: Politicians of Congress Youth Front (Mani) in Kerala beat ten stray dogs to death, tied their bodies to a pole and paraded them to protest against growing ‘stray
KOTTAYAM,Sept27: With at least five dead dogs hung by their legs on a pole, more than a dozen members of the youth wing of Kerala Congress (M) marched down the
Beijing, September 27: Three labour activists were given suspended sentences of two to four years, Chinese state media said Tuesday, citing their involvement with “overseas organisations hostile to China”. Zeng Feiyang,
New Delhi: Activists of BJP’s youth wing on Monday protested outside the office of Indian Youth Congress in New Delhi, demanding answer from the latter over controversial Islamic preacher Zakir
Dhaka, August 19: At least 18 Jamaat-e-Islami activists were arrested here on Friday from a school run by executed war criminal Motiur Rahman Nizami’s wife, police said. Police said they were