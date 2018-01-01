HYDERABAD,July25: Actor Charmi Kaur, who is among a dozen top actors being investigated in a massive drug racket busted earlier this month, has told the Hyderabad High Court that she wants
Actors Alia Bhat , Varun Dhawan release ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ teaser
Mumbai, Jan 30 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have released the teaser of their upcoming film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”. Along with the 48-second teaser, the first poster of
Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff to campaign for BJP in next elections
NEW DELHI , Jan 10: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday met senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here and is expected to campaign for it in assembly elections
Actors Anushka Sharma and Kaif prove a handful for host in KWK
Mumbai,Dec20:After the Dhaakad Dangal episode with Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh on Koffee With Karan 5, we will now see actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on
JohnnyDepp ,Will Smith tops Forbes list of overpaid Hollywood actors
NewYork,Dec9:Johnny Depp and Will Smith topped a list on Wednesday of Hollywood’s most overpaid actors, an illustration that star power does not always bring in dollars at the movie box-office.